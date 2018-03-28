Number of Olympic athletes receiving 'podium' funding falls as overall budget increases

By Stephen Barry

Sport Ireland has announced funding for a wider spread of international athletes this year, although the number receiving the top level of funding has fallen to 12, down four from last year.

90 athletes, 69 Olympic and 21 Paralympic, share the €1.9million investment, with €100,000 more funding and 12 more athletes funded than last year. This compares with €2.34million funding in 2012.

Olympic athletes Thomas Barr (Athletics), Joe Ward (Boxing), Annalise Murphy (Sailing) and Gary and Paul O'Donovan (Rowing) have received the maximum €40,000 podium funding.

Paralympians Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Niamh McCarthy, Noelle Lennihan, Orla Barry (Athletics), Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Cycling) and Ellen Keane (Swimming) also received podium funding.

Athlete Rob Heffernan loses his funding, having received the maximum €40,000 last year. Although he's yet to officially retire from athletics, he competed on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

Rower Sanita Puspure drops from podium to €20,000 world-class funding, as does paracyclist Colin Lynch.

The fourth athlete to drop off the podium-level funding, Eoghan Clifford, has retired.

Rhys McClenaghan (Gymnastics Ireland), Megan Fletcher (Judo) and Mona McSharry (Swimming) are first-time recipients from the scheme.

World rowing champions Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll don't make the cut for podium funding but get an €8,000 funding bump from international to the €20,000 world class level, as does fellow Skibbereen rower and European silver medalist Denise Walsh. The men's under-23 rowing programme receives pooled funding of €40,000.

Paralympics Ireland receive the highest funding of any association (€352,000), while paraathletes are also a significant contributor to Cycling Ireland's €250,000 funding.

Rowing Ireland receives €212,000, Athletics Ireland gets €184,000, while the once top-funded Irish Athletic Boxing Association gets €172,000.

There's €152,000 for Swim Ireland and €116,000 for the Irish Sailing Association.

A €200,000 grant is also given to the Confederation of Golf in Ireland for the Team Ireland Golf Scheme.

In addition to the direct investment, athletes will have access to science, medicine and lifestyle support services at Sport Ireland Institute.

"Today’s substantial investment through the International Carding Scheme will support our most talented sports people and I want to commend every athlete who has qualified for funding in 2018," said Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

"They have earned the support through exceptional performances and they are excellent ambassadors for Irish Sport as they continue to represent our country, around the world."

Earlier this year Sport Ireland announced €7m to be invested directly into the high-performance programmes of 20 National Governing Bodies. Investment will also be made to the Olympic Council of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland.

"2017 was an excellent year for Irish sport with impressive European and World performances at senior and junior level. In order to sustain this success, it is vital that our athletes are well supported," said Chairman of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey.

"The Tokyo Games are just on the horizon with qualification getting underway. Sport Ireland will continue to work closely with the Olympic Council and Paralympics Ireland and continue to provide support as we build up to the 2020 Games.

"We must continue to develop our High Performance system so that we can be competitive in international sport and the refinement of the Carding Scheme is an essential element of that process."

Athletics Ireland

Thomas Barr Podium €40,000.00

Ciara Mageean World Class €20,000.00

Fionnula McCormack World Class €20,000.00

Brian Gregan World Class €16,000.00

Mark English World Class €16,000.00

Alex Wright International €12,000.00

Brendan Boyce International €12,000.00

Christine McMahon International €12,000.00

Michelle Finn International €12,000.00

Paul Pollock International €12,000.00

Sara Treacy International €12,000.00

Athletics Ireland €184,000.00

Badminton Ireland

Chloe Magee World Class €20,000.00

Sam Magee World Class €20,000.00

Joshua Magee International €12,000.00

Niall McVeigh International €12,000.00

Badminton Ireland €64,000.00

Canoeing Ireland

Liam Jegou International €12,000.00

Patrick O'Leary World Class €20,000.00

Jennifer Egan World Class €20,000.00

Tom Brennan International €12,000.00

Canoeing Ireland €64,000.00

Cycling Ireland

Felix English World Class €20,000.00

Lydia Boylan World Class €20,000.00

Lydia Gurley World Class €20,000.00

Marc Potts International €12,000.00

Mark Downey World Class €20,000.00

Robyn Stewart World Class €20,000.00

Shannon McCurley International €8,000.00

Colin Lynch World Class €20,000.00

Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal Podium €60,000.00

Peter Ryan & Sean Hahessy International €18,000.00

Ronan Grimes International €12,000.00

Men’s Under 23 Development Team Pool Funding €10,000.00

Women’s Pursuit Team Pool Funding €20,000.00

Cycling Ireland €250,000.00

Irish Athletic Boxing Association

Joe Ward Podium €40,000.00

Brendan Irvine World Class €20,000.00

Kurt Walker World Class €20,000.00

Kellie Harrington World Class €20,000.00

Sean McComb International €12,000.00

Michael Nevin International €12,000.00

Christina Desmond International €12,000.00

Grainne Walsh International €12,000.00

Kieran Molloy International €12,000.00

Michaela Walsh International €12,000.00

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €172,000.00

Irish Clay Target Shooting Association

Ian O'Sullivan World Class €20,000.00

Aoife Gormally International €12,000.00

Irish Clay Target Shooting Association €32,000.00

Irish Sailing Association

Annalise Murphy Podium €40,000.00

Ryan Seaton World Class €20,000.00

Finn Lynch International €12,000.00

Aoife Hopkins International €12,000.00

Seafra Guilfoyle World Class €20,000.00

Aisling Keller International €12,000.00

Irish Sailing Association €116,000.00

Irish Judo Association

Megan Fletcher International €12,000.00

Ben Fletcher International €12,000.00

Irish Judo Association €24,000.00

Paralympics Ireland (Athletics)

Jason Smyth Podium €40,000.00

Greta Streimikyte World Class €20,000.00

Michael McKillop Podium €40,000.00

Niamh McCarthy Podium €40,000.00

Noelle Lennihan Podium €40,000.00

Orla Barry Podium €40,000.00

Paul Keogan International €12,000.00

Patrick Monahan International €12,000.00

Orla Comerford International €12,000.00

Ellen Keane Podium €40,000.00

Ailbhe Kelly International €12,000.00

Barry McClements International €12,000.00

Nicole Turner World Class €20,000.00

James Scully International €12,000.00

Paralympics Ireland €352,000.00

Pentathlon Ireland

Kate Coleman International €12,000.00

Sive Brassill International €12,000.00

Natalya Coyle World Class €20,000.00

Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe World Class €20,000.00

Pentathlon Ireland €64,000.00

Rowing Ireland

Paul O'Donovan Podium €40,000.00

Gary O'Donovan Podium €40,000.00

Denise Walsh World Class €20,000.00

Mark O'Donovan World Class €20,000.00

Sanita Puspure World Class €20,000.00

Shane O'Driscoll World Class €20,000.00

Aifric Keogh World Class €20,000.00

Aileen Crowley World Class €20,000.00

Monika Dukarska International €12,000.00

Men’s Under 23 Programme Pool Funding €40,000.00

Rowing Ireland €212,000.00

Swim Ireland

Oliver Dingley World Class €20,000.00

Mona McSharry World Class €20,000.00

Shane Ryan World Class €20,000.00

Conor Ferguson World Class €20,000.00

Alex Murphy International €12,000.00

Brendan Hyland International €12,000.00

Jordan Sloan International €12,000.00

Nicholas Quinn International €12,000.00

Men’s Freestyle Relay International €12,000.00

Men’s Medley Relay International €12,000.00

Swim Ireland €152,000.00

Table Tennis (Para)

Colin Judge World Class €20,000.00

Table Tennis (Para) €20,000.00

Triathlon Ireland

Russell White International €12,000.00

Triathlon Ireland €12,000.00

Irish Taekwondo Union

Jack Woolley International €12,000.00

Irish Taekwondo Union €12,000.00

Gymnastics Ireland

Rhys McClenaghan and Andrew Smith Pool Funding €25,000.00

Gymnastics Ireland €25,000.00

Team Carding: Hockey Ireland

Team Funding Pool Funding €45,000.00

Hockey Ireland €45,000.00*

*Sport Ireland is continuing to engage with Hockey Ireland & Sport Northern Ireland with a view to enhancing this direct player support package in 2018.

Total €1,850,000.00**

** €1.9m has been budgeted for the International Carding Scheme in 2018 and will be allocated by year end.

Team Ireland Golf grants allocations 2018:

Gavin Moynihan €20,000

Stephanie Meadow €20,000

Cormac Sharvin €18,000

Ruaidhri McGee €12,000

Jack Hume €10,000 + 5 CT Starts

Dermot McElroy €10,000 + 3 CT Starts

Neil O’Briain €10,000 + 2 CT Starts

Gary Hurley €8,000 + 3 CT Starts

John Ross Galbraith €6,000 + 4 CT Starts

Stuart Grehan €6,000 + 4 CT Starts

Conor O’Rourke €6,000 + 4 CT Starts

Brian Casey €4,000 + 2 CT Starts

Total €130,000 + 27 CT Starts