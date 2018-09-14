Number of internationals return for Leinster with Sexton as captain

The Leinster team to take on the Dragons at 5.15pm tomorrow in the RDS has been named by Head Coach Leo Cullen.

There is a first game of the season for club captain Johnny Sexton while a number of other internationals are also selected for the first time in the squad.

Rob Kearney comes in at full-back which means that Jordan Larmour moves to the right wing from last week, while Dave Kearney comes onto the left wing.

In the centre, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are partnered for the first time this season with Ringrose making his first appearance.

In the half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park starts again with Sexton outside him.

Ed Byrne makes his first start of the new campaign from loosehead prop, as does Andrew Porter at tighthead. Seán Cronin is selected between them at hooker.

Scott Fardy is joined by James Ryan for his seasonal bow, while in the back row Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan complete the pack.

It will be van der Flier's first game since injuring his ACL in February during the Six Nations against France.

On the bench, there is a possible debut for Meath man Hugh O'Sullivan at scrumhalf, while Caelan Doris is also in line for his first game at the RDS Arena having played away from home for both his caps to date. Peter Dooley will also win his 50th cap if introduced.

WATCH: Here is your team to represent Leinster tomorrow against Dragons in the #GUINNESSPRO14, captained by @JohnnySexton.#JoinTheRoar at the RDS: https://t.co/JqsPzr9w1x pic.twitter.com/XGzEPhg91Z — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 14, 2018

O'Sullivan is in his second year in the Leinster Academy and the former Belvedere College student will be hoping to come off the bench and become Leinster Rugby's 1,270th player.

Leinster team v Dragons:

Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Johnny Sexton (CAPTAIN), Jamison Gibson-Park, Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements:

Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Caelan Doris, Hugh O'Sullivan, Noel Reid, Joe Tomane

Dragons v Leinster:

Jordan Williams, Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos, Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (c), Aaron Wainwright, Nic Cudd, Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

Richard Hibbard, Ryan Bevington, Leon Brown, Brandon Nansen, Ollie Griffiths, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Jarryd Sage