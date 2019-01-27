Novak Djokovic surpasses Pete Sampras with 15th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic moved clear of Pete Sampras into sole third place in the list of all-time men's Grand Slam champions with victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

The world number one won his third consecutive title and is now only five behind Roger Federer at the top.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia raises the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Below is the list of the men who have won the most Grand Slam singles titles.

  • 20 - Roger Federer
  • 17 - Rafael Nadal
  • 15 - Novak Djokovic
  • 14 - Pete Sampras
  • 12 - Roy Emerson
  • 11 - Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg
  • 10 - Bill Tilden
  • 8 - Fred Perry, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors. Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi

