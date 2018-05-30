Novak Djokovic gives best wishes to Andy Murray in his fitness battle

Novak Djokovic has spoken to Andy Murray to wish him well in his battle to return to fitness.

Murray, who had hip surgery in January, has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year but hopes to return in time for this year’s tournament at SW19.

Djokovic recently had an operation on his elbow in an attempt to cure a problem which has troubled him for the past two years, and is now through to the third round of the French Open without losing a set.

The Serbian, who has slipped out of the world’s top 20 for the first time since he was a teenager due to his spell out injured, knows just how two-time Wimbledon champ Murray is feeling.

“We spoke recently because we are part of the player council, so we had a meeting and he was on the conference call,” said Djokovic.

“I can only imagine how difficult it is for him, as well, to deal with the circumstances of injury.

Andy Murray has not played since Wimbledon 2017 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“You know, that’s something that I can relate to. I mean, I have had quite a similar situation, although his injury takes more time, obviously.

“Hopefully we can see him playing on grass, because that’s where, I guess, he wants to play.”

Djokovic set up a third-round meeting with 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut after a 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-4 victory over another Spaniard, Jaume Munar.

Survive + Advance



Alexander Zverev wins nearly three and a half hour battle against Dusan Lajovic 2-6 7-5 4-6 6-1 6-2 to book his spot in the 3R. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/U5R39CZg3x — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2018

Second seed Alexander Zverev, along with Djokovic viewed as one of the few genuine obstacles to Rafael Nadal collecting an 11th title over the next fortnight, was almost packing his bags.

The 21-year-old German was trailing 2-1, and playing dreadfully, against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic but came back to win 2-6 7-5 4-6 6-1 6-2.

Fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov was also taken the distance by American Jared Donaldson who, tiring during a marathon final set, twice served underam, winning a game point with the first.

A gruelling showdown lasting four-and-a-quarter hours was eventually won by Bulgarian Dimitrov, 10-8 in the fifth.

In a match held over from Tuesday, Czech Tomas Berdych, the 17th seed, was a first-round casualty after he was beaten by France’s Jeremy Chardy in five

sets.

Jérémy Chardy Act 2.



Le Français s'impose au bout du suspens en 5 sets, après 4h13 de match face à Tomas Berdych tête de série 17 de ce #RG18 pic.twitter.com/M7WpHcjhNH — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Marco Trungelliti’s epic journey came to an end in the second

round.

The Argentinian became the unlikely darling of Roland Garros after driving for

10 hours from Barcelona to Paris, with his brother, mother and gran, on Sunday

in order to register in time as a lucky loser.

Trungelliti, the world number 190, then stunned the tennis world by beating

former top-20 player Bernard Tomic to net himself £69,000 in prize money.

However, the 28-year-old hit the skids in round two as he was beaten 6-1 7-6

(7/1) 6-1 by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

- Press Association