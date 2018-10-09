Novak Djokovic cruises through to the last 16 in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic began his quest for a fourth Shanghai Masters crown with a straight-sets victory over France’s Jeremy Chardy.

The Serbian, who lifted the most recent of his three titles in 2015 and had a bye for the first round, won 6-3 7-5 in an hour and 24 minutes.

Djokovic’s success sets up a last-16 meeting with either Marco Cecchinato, who defeated him in the French Open quarter-finals this year, or Korean Chung Hyeon, a 6-4 2-6 6-1 winner against Hubert Hurkacz.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem crashed out following a three-set defeat to Australian Matthew Ebden.

The French Open finalist lost a close encounter 6-4 6-7 (10/8) 7-6 (7/4) to the unseeded 30-year-old.

Fifth seed Marin Cilic was another second-round casualty, losing 2-6 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 to Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Cilic’s fellow Croatian Borna Coric, a first-round winner against Stan Wawrinka, continued his progress by beating American qualifier Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-2, while German Peter Gojowczyk defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-7 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5).

In the first round, British number one Kyle Edmund battled through with an unconvincing straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic.

The 23-year-old was given a stern test by the world number 35 and looked in trouble at 4-2 and a break point down before eventually progressing 7-5 6-3

He will face experienced Italian Andreas Seppi in the last 32 of the competition.

Top seed Roger Federer, who, like Djokovic, had a first-round bye, awaits Daniil Medvedev in the second round after the Russian came from a set down to beat wildcard Zhang Ze 3-6 7-6 (9/7) 6-4.

China Open champion Nikoloz Basilashvili continued his winning streak by beating 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-2, while Frenchman Richard Gasquet was a 1-6 6-2 6-1 victor against Leonardo Mayer.

Elsewhere, qualifier Benoit Paire defeated 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4, Alex de Minaur beat Vasek Pospisil 6-4 7-6 (7/4), and Mikhail Kukushkin overcame Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4 6-2.- Press Association