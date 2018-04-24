'Nothing changes... Nothing gets done': Cyrus Christie highlights racist comments he's received

Ireland defender Cyrus Christie has again highlighted the level of racist abuse he receives online.

Christie was the target of such abuse after Ireland's World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark, referring to the scale of abuse as "almost normal".

"Nothing really gets done. A lot of these people are hiding behind different profiles," he said in March.

"I have experienced it a lot and it is kind of normal for me. And you kind of think it’s going away from that but then it comes back."

He has echoed many of those comments today, as more abuse come to his attention.

"Sad to see people are still resorting to racist slander," he wrote, before adding: "Nothing changes ....Nothing gets done".

Later, he criticised Twitter for allowing another anonymous account to post more racist abuse with images depicting a lynching.
By Stephen Barry

