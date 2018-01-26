Norwich City captain 'injured himself leaving his car'

Footballers pick up plenty of knocks, both on and off the pitch - which includes getting out of their car.

That is what has happened to Norwich captain Ivo Pinto, who left physios at the Sky Bet Championship club worried he had done himself some serious damage after injuring his knee.

The Portuguese full-back, though, should be up and running again soon - although not in time to make the trip to Brentford with the rest of Daniel Farke’s squad on Saturday.

However, German head coach Farke was able to take the misfortune of the Canaries’ skipper - who earlier this season wore a protective mask following surgery on his broken nose - in good spirits.

"Ivo is out for tomorrow. I will have to check his car as the games haven’t injured him," said Farke, whose side had taken Premier League Chelsea to extra-time and penalties in their recent FA Cup third-round replay.

"His knee is swollen. We were really concerned, but the doctors say he is available for next week.

"He’s had a heavy load and hasn’t had any problems, but unfortunately he injured himself leaving his car."

After the unfortunate mishap, former Dinamo Zagreb defender Pinto might think about trading in his mode of transport for one with a bit more leg room.