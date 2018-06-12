North American World Cup 'logical choice', says former USA defender
Former USA defender Alexi Lalas says a joint bid between his country, Canada and Mexico is a "logical choice" to host the 2026 World Cup.
The FIFA Congress will vote tomorrow on whether to choose that option or Morocco.
Inspectors judged the proposal from the African country is "high risk" in several areas.
"In theory, it should be a no-brainer. (But) this is FIFA, this is soccer and this is the world so nothing is secure."
However, Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid team says their offering would be more inclusive than a joint-effort from the USA, Canada and Mexico.
