Noel Reid to make 100th appearance as Leinster team to face Connacht named

Leinster centre Noel Reid is set to make his 100th appearance for the province when they travel to the Sportsground to take on Connacht.

The Champion Cup finalists know that just one point will ensure a home semi-final in the Pro14 playoffs.

27-year-old Reid will start the game wearing number 12 and will be joined in the centre by Tom Daly, making his first appearance of the season.

Outside the pair, James Lowe and Barry Daly start on the wings while Joey Carbrey starts at full-back.

Ross Byrne will line out at out-half alongside Nick McCarthy at 9.

In the pack, Jack McGrath captains the side from the front row, with James Tracey and Andrew Porter completing the front three.

Ross Molony and Mick Kearney start in the second row while Max Deegan, Peadar Timmins and Jack Conan line out in the back-row.

Leinster's visit to the western province will be an emotional affair as it marks the final game for Connacht stalwart John Muldoon. The Connacht skipper is set to make his 327th appearance before retiring and taking up a coaching role with Pat Lam in Bristol.

Leinster team to face Connacht:

15. Joey Carbery, 14. Barry Daly, 13. Tom Daly, 12. Noel Reid, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Nick McCarthy, 1. Jack McGrath (c), 2. James Tracy, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Mick Kearney, 6. Max Deegan, 7. Peadar Timmins, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Devin Toner, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Jordan Larmour, 23. Adam Byrne