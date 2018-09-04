No Spain regrets for Lopetegui as he focuses on Real Madrid challenge

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has no regrets over his departure from the Spain job – and sees no reason why both club and country cannot enjoy a successful future.

The Spanish Football Federation sacked Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 World Cup following the manner of his announcement as successor to Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spain were eventually eliminated at the last-16 stage by hosts Russia after a penalty shoot-out, but are preparing for a fresh start under new head coach Luis Enrique in the opening match of their UEFA Nations League campaign against England at Wembley on Saturday.

Lopetegui, meanwhile, has guided Los Blancos to three successive La Liga victories in the new domestic season after seeing his side beaten by rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

The 52-year-old now hopes everyone can move forwards.

“Simply I took a decision and I would take it again, I did it honestly and I have no regrets,” Lopetegui said to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, as quoted by Marca.

“I am very happy to train Madrid, we have a great challenge, a fantastic objective and I have a lot of hope that it goes great for the national team with Luis Enrique.

“I am a fervent supporter of Spain, now it is period for me in the past and now we are focused on our objective which is a big challenge.

“We are all focused on what we have to do now and the past is in the past. The way it happened cannot be changed.”

The departure of talisman forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has, so far, not had a major impact on Real Madrid’s performances.

Lopetegui has set his squad high expectations as they look to wrestle back domestic dominance from Barcelona and also mount another successful defence of their European crown.

“We have done okay, but it is only the start and we have three weeks ahead with the Champions League,” the Real Madrid boss added.

“We have achieved the aim of nine points and now we need to reflect. The players need to come back fit (after the international break) and we will see what happens.

“Out target is everything this season. With the league you have to always be on form and it rewards consistency, but we want to win everything.”

- Press Association