No problems for Kerry against Clare in Munster MFC final

Kerry 3-21 Clare 1-7

Kerry’s sixth Electric Ireland Munster MFC title always looked assured as they eased past Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

While the Kingdom fell 1-0 to 0-2 behind when Thomas Kelly goaled for Clare on 11 minutes, their response was devastating, with Dylan Geaney pointing and then adding a goal when Paul Walsh’s free came back off the post.

By half-time, Kerry were 1-15 to 1-2 in front, with all six forwards and both midfelders on target, Paul O’Shea and Darragh Rahilly among the standouts for Peter Keane’s side.

Clare sub Tadhg Lillis had a point on the resumption, but again Kerry came back with a goal, Geaney repeating his trick from another Walsh free.

Clare still played positively and both Mark McInerney and Chibby Okoye had goal chances but each time Kerry goalkeeper Marc Kelliher was able to repel their shots.

A third Kerry goal arrived in the 50th-minute as sub Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch sent a ball goalwards and Walsh judged the flight well to punch past Michael Garrihy. He would finish with 1-7, earning himself the man of the match award, while Kerry eased clear in the closing stages.

They face the Connacht runners-up in the All-Ireland quarter-finals while Clare face the western province’s champions.

Scorers for Kerry: P Walsh 1-7 (four frees), D Geaney 2-3, J O’Connor, D Rahilly, P O'Shea, R Ó Beaglaioch (one free) 0-2 each, D McCarthy, D Lyne, K Falvey, M Lenihan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly 1-0. S Meehan (one free), E McMahon (one 45) 0-2 each, M McInerney (free), C Hassett, T Lillis 0-1 each.

KERRY: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); C Flannery (Dingle), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); C Moriarty (Annascaul), D McCarthy (Kenmare), D Murphy (Rathmore); D Rahilly (Rathmore), D Lyne (Legion); P Walsh (Brosna), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), K Falvey (Annascaul); D Geaney (Dingle), J O’Connor (Beaufort), M Lenihan (Dr Crokes).

Subs: Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks) for O’Shea (41), Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht) for Lenihan (42), Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for Geaney (48), James McCarthy (Kenmare) for Fitzgerald (53), David Dineen (Rathmore) for Rahilly (55), Seán Óg Moran (Dingle) for Mangan (58).

CLARE: M Garrihy (St Breckan’s); J Reidy (Shannon Gaels), D Connelly (Ennistymon), G D’Auria (Éire Óg); C Rouine (Ennistymon), J Murphy (Ennistymon), A O’Connor (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); C Okoye (Banner), E McMahon (Kildysart); J Regan (Ennistymon), C McDonough (St Joeph’s Doora-Barefield), T Kelly (Shannon Gaels); M McInerney (Éire Óg), S Meehan (Banner), J Droney (Michael Cusacks).

Subs: T Lillis (Doonbeg) for Regan (half-time), P O’Donoghue (Cooraclare) for Droney (half-time), K Keane (Corofin) for McInerney (45), Conor Hassett (Kildysart) for D’Auria (54), R Barry (Ennistymon) for O’Connnor (60), M Doherty (Éire Óg) for Lillis (60, black card).

Referee: John Ryan (Cork)