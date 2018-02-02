No new injury worries for Irish team ahead of Paris clash

The Irish rugby team have no late injury worries ahead of tomorrow's Six Nations opener against France in Paris.

The squad were put through their paces at the Stade de France this morning.

No new injuries have been reported, although Rory Scannell, Ultan Dillane and Andrew Porter have travelled as extra squad players.

It was a chance for the likes of Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan to familiarise themselves with the venue.

All three will be making their Championship debuts tomorrow.

Former Leinster centre Ben Te'o has been recalled to the England team for their opening game against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Te'o, who has been suffering from an ankle injury since October, is preferred to Jonathan Joseph.

The Ireland Under 20s take on their French counterparts in Bordeaux this evening.

Trevor Brennan's son Dan, with line out in the French front row.

Ireland U20 in action tonight. Here’s a reminder of the team. #FutureIsGreen pic.twitter.com/mkMPAsdR8s — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 2, 2018

- PA