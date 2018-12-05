'No hiding place' for Shane Duffy as he apologises for headbutt red card

Shane Duffy has apologised for getting sent-off for a first-half headbutt last night.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy walks off the pitch after being shown a red card at the AMEX Stadium. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

The Brighton and Ireland star clashed with Patrick van Aanholt to pick up a 28th-minute red card.

Brighton led 1-0 at the time and their 10-men went on to secure a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, a result which left Duffy hugely relieved.

"Can only apologise to everyone tonight for letting use (sic) down," he wrote on Twitter.

"Grateful for the team we have here for a huge win tonight the boys were unbelievable!

"I’m disappointed in myself for even getting myself into the situation.

"What a win !!"

His manager, Chris Hughton, didn't make any excuses for Duffy either.

"There is no hiding place for what Shane Duffy did. He knows better than that because he is an experienced international player," said Hughton.

"No-one will know more than him that he can't get away with that.

"Unfortunately, we will miss him for three games now due to suspension and that is a shame at this busy time of the season, but it is an opportunity for someone else."