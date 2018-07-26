No goals at Oriel as Dundalk fail to score against Cypriots
Dundalk will likely need to score in Cyprus if they're to progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.
Stephen Kenny's side played out a scoreless draw with AEK Larnaca at Oriel Park tonight.
Scoreless here at Oriel Park. Michael Duffy had the best chance for the Lilywhites early on and his half-chance was the clearest after the break. Joan Tomàs & Apostolos Giannou went closest for Larnaca. Half-time in the two legs. All to play for.— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 26, 2018
0-0 #DUNAEK #UEL #CmonTheTown
That leaves the tie on a knife-edge ahead of next week's second leg.
FT: Dundalk 0-0 AEK.— eir Sport (@eirSport) July 26, 2018
All to play for in the second-leg next week.
LIVE from 4.25pm next Thursday on eir sport 1! #LOIinEurope pic.twitter.com/fpKnlix5q6
Elsewhere, Sam Vokes scored a potentially crucial away goal as Burnley salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen.
The other Scottish sides in action also both won tonight.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers were 1-0 winners away to Croatian side, Osijek.
While Hibs came from behind to beat Asteras Tripolis 3-2 at Easter Road.
