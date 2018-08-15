Nigeria's Victor Moses announces retirement from international football at 27

Chelsea and Nigeria wide man Victor Moses has announced his retirement from international football.

The 27-year-old has played 37 times, scoring 12 goals, for the Super Eagles, which included featuring at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Moses said in a statement posted on his official Twitter feed on Wednesday: "I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football.

"I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime. Nothing will ever compete (sic) to what it felt like to represent Nigeria.

"However I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on (my) club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagle stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish."

Moses, who was also part of the Nigeria side who won the 2013 African Nations Cup, added: "I have already spoken to the manager (Gernot Rohr) by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF (Nigeria Football Federation) and all of my team-mates for all of their support over the years.

"Most importantly, I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years."

PA