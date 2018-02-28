Nigel Owens reacts to BBC's 'Nigel Owens is a gay' subtitling error

Nigel Owens has enjoyed a laugh at a BBC subtitling error which occurred during Scotland's shock defeat of England on Saturday, writes Stephen Barry.

The voice-recognition software produced the phrase "Nigel Owens is a gay" during Andrew Cotter's live commentary on Owens' sin-binning of Sam Underhill.

Cotter's actual phrase was "Nigel Owens is saying", which BBC Sport quickly corrected.

"Our live subtitling service produces accuracy levels in excess of 98%," BBC Sport said in a statement.

"But, as with all broadcasters, there are instances - particularly during live broadcasts - when mistakes happen.

"On this occasion the voice recognition subtitling software made an error which was spotted and corrected immediately."

A world-record holder for the most Test matches refereed, Owens has been a strong voice for gay people in sport since coming out in 2007.

On hearing of the error, Owens joked that the subtitles might have helped him come out earlier.

"I must say I had a giggle when I saw this," wrote Owens on Twitter.

"I thought bloody hell this voice recognition is good. Shame it wasn't about 25yrs ago it would habe (sic) helped me find out who I truly was sooner then.

"Mistakes happen so no worries at all on my behalf BBC it actually made me smile.

"I can’t get Siri to work on my phone with my accent either," joked Cotter in reply.