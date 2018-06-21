Nick Kyrgios unmoved after turning the air blue at Queen’s

Nick Kyrgios said he was not bothered the BBC had to apologise for his language during his win over Kyle Edmund at Queen’s Club.

The Australian beat the British number one 7-6 (7/3) 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 but ended the second-round Fever-Tree Championships match by swearing at his player’s box in frustration at missing a match point.

A number of obscenities were clearly picked up by television microphones and the BBC commentator had to apologise to viewers.

Kyrgios has a long history of indiscipline on the court and this latest misdemeanour did not trouble him.

Asked about the fact the BBC had to apologise on air for his language, the Australian said: “Fine. I don’t care.”

When asked if outbursts like that were something he would like to keep under control, he replied to the journalist: “Do you swear? No, do you swear? Yes or no? Yes or no? Do you swear? Do you swear? Okay, great. Good question.”

Kyrgios had been in a much more amiable mood when he was discussing his win over Edmund, which followed up a win over Andy Murray 48 hours earlier.

Nick Kyrgios got the better of Kyle Edmund at Queen’s Club (Steven Paston/PA)

It was largely down to his serving that he got the job done as he sent down a whopping 32 aces and faced just one break point.

He added: “I feel pretty good. I got a bit tight towards the end of the match, which is normal.

“I haven’t played a lot of matches in the last couple of months. So, I mean, when I’m serving out a match, you know, we have been playing for a couple of hours and level has been pretty good. I got pretty tight.

“Yeah, apart from that, I’m always pretty relaxed and 32 aces helps.”

- Press Association