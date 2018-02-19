Niall Scannell among players added to Ireland squad ahead of Wales clash

As the Ireland squad return to Carton House to prepare for this weekend's crucial Six Nations encounter with Wales, a number of players have been added to the squad.

Niall Scannell, who trained with Ireland as part of the 48 hour training camp in Athlone last week, returns to train with the team after Rob Herring picked up an elbow injury during Ulster's game against Edinburgh on Friday night.

Niall Scannell during last year's Six Nations clash with England. Pic:

John Cooney, who has been in flying form for Ulster recently, has also been called up following the knee injury sustained by Luke McGrath during Leinster's win over Scarlets on Saturday.

Garry Ringrose has also come in to train with the Ireland squad in place of the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Tadgh Furlong, Iain Henderson and James Ryan are progressing well through their respective rehab programmes.

Digital Desk