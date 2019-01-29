Niall McNamee comes out of retirement to rejoin Offaly panel
Offaly's Niall McNamee has come out of inter-county retirement.
The Faithful County's former captain is back in training with John Maughan's panel.
The star forward last played in their qualifier defeat to Cavan in 2017.
McNamee is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered with his club Rhode in the Leinster Club Championship.
However, he's close to a return to action.
