NFL players must stand for US anthem or remain in the lockerroom

The NFL have announced new guidelines for teams surrounding the playing of their national anthem before games.

It follows numerous protests against the anthems sparked by former 49ers quarter-back Colin Kaepernick.

The new NFL directive states that all team personnel must stand and show respect for the anthem.

Players who do not wish to stand for the anthem must remain in the lockeroom until its completion.

Teams will be fined if its personnel don't show respect for the flag and anthem, while each team may impose its own rules upon players.

- Digital desk