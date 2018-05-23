NFL owners 'considering 15-yard penalties' for players protesting national anthem

By Stephen Barry

NFL owners are considering slapping penalties on teams with players protesting during the American national anthem, reports say.

Owners have been meeting to discuss a number of issues, most notably the anthem protests, which have been fiercely criticised by US President Donald Trump.

One proposal mooted, according to Sports Illustrated's MMQB, was that teams with players kneeling during the anthem receive 15-yard penalties.

Another suggestion was that the home team decide whether teams come out of the locker room for the anthem or not.

The protests at police brutality and racial inequality were begun by Colin Kaepernick in August 2016.

Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who are both currently without a team, are suing the NFL. They allege that NFL teams colluded to keep them unemployed.

Last November, the NFL pledged $89m to social justice causes considered important to African-American communities over seven years as part of discussions over the anthem protests.