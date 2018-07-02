Neymar brought out the theatrics against Mexico and Twitter had lots to say

Brazil forward Neymar is undoubtedly one of the world’s most talented footballers, but his tendency towards the dramatic is also hard to ignore.

During Brazil’s last-16 game against Mexico, the Paris St-Germain forward was sat with the ball on the sideline when a Mexico player went to pick it up, appearing to tread on Neymar’s foot as he did so.

Neymar’s reaction was that of a man who had just had his leg broken, leading many to condemn his rolling around in the aftermath.

Ex-professional footballers such as Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Jan Aage Fjortoft voiced their thoughts.

Neymar has the lowest pain threshold of any player in World Cups since Opta stats began. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

FFS @neymarjr man. STOP IT. We are fed up of it. #BrazilvsMexico — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 2, 2018

The sad thing about this “Neymar-acting” is that a World Class player is turning himself into a ....clown — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 2, 2018

More rolls than a baker’s shop window.

Something yellow just rolled past my front door.. #Neymar — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) July 2, 2018

However, not everybody found Neymar’s behaviour to be unwarranted. If indeed he had been trodden upon, is that not a foul worthy of a card?

You can add 'standing on people for no reason' to 'two footed challenges in mid air' as to what is allowed at this world cup... — Jonny Blain (@jonoblain) July 2, 2018

Wasn't nearly as bad as Neymar made out - there's a surprise - but Layun should have still been sent off. Weird that VAR missed that. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) July 2, 2018

Just because he overreacts doesn’t mean the Brazilian hasn’t got a point.

Neymar is a terrible flopper and Neymar spends all match getting kicked up and down the pitch pic.twitter.com/QFtlg4PxEq — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) July 2, 2018

He is also rather brilliant at football.

I know he’s annoying but Neymar is also effortlessly brilliant. Brazil 🇧🇷 v Belgium 🇧🇪 (if they get past Japan 🇯🇵) is a mouth-watering prospect. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 2, 2018

Neymar does though play as well as he squeals. Stunningly good footballer. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

Neymar scored one and assisted the other as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners, making it through to the quarter-final stage.

Should the 26-year-old reign in his reactions or does he have every right to overreact?

