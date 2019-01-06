Newport join ranks of great FA Cup shocks

League Two Newport pulled off a huge FA Cup upset on Sunday by beating Premier League side Leicester 2-1 in the third round.

Cup heroics are nothing new for the Welsh side, who last year beat Leeds and then took Tottenham to a replay.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at some other memorable shocks.

Sutton 2 Coventry 1

Sutton United’s Matthew Hanlan scores (PA)

Coventry arrived in Surrey in January 1989, just 18 months after winning the 1987 FA Cup, and were riding high in the top flight. It appeared to be a case of ‘no contest’ against the non-league team. But they were left stunned as Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan became the goalscoring heroes for a team fashioned by English teacher Barrie Williams. Both scorers became instant celebrities, appearing on Terry Wogan’s chat show the following Monday.

Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1

Wrexham celebrate after beating Arsenal (Malcolm Croft/PA)

In 1992 the Gunners were the reigning league champions, Wrexham were bottom of the old fourth division – there was only going to be one result at the Racecourse Ground. Arsenal had taken the lead through Alan Smith but, with 10 minutes to go, 37-year-old Mickey Thomas unleashed a 25-yard free-kick past David Seaman for the equaliser. The Welsh side could sense an upset and Steve Watkin popped up late on to score the winner and send their illustrious opponents crashing out.

Hereford 2 Newcastle 1

Ronnie Radford provided one of the great cup moments (PA)

The Southern League side had earned a glorious 2-2 draw at St James’ Park in February 1972 and were given little chance of emulating that feat in the replay. It was all going to plan when Newcastle took the lead in a game which had been postponed three times by bad weather. But Hereford grew stronger as the match went on and Ronnie Radford equalised with a long-range thunderbolt to take the game into extra time, where Ricky George hit the winner.

Shrewsbury 2 Everton 1

Nigel Jemson knocked out Everton (David Jones/PA)

Languishing near the bottom of the Football League in early 2003, Shrewsbury turned the form book on its head thanks to two goals from Nigel Jemson. He smashed home a 38th-minute free-kick and then, after substitute Niclas Alexandersson had levelled for the Premier League team on the hour, glanced an 89th-minute header past Richard Wright to seal a famous victory.

Chelsea 2 Bradford 4

Bradford showed no regard for Chelsea’s standing (John Walton/PA)

Gary Cahill and Ramires had the Premier League leaders 2-0 up in 2015 but League One outfit Bradford stunned their hosts with goals from Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates earning them a place in the last 16.

Burnley 0 Lincoln 1

Lincoln City’s Sean Raggett knocked out Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

National League Lincoln knocked Premier League Burnley out of the FA Cup in 2017, becoming the first non-league team to reach the quarter-finals of the competition since 1914. Sean Raggett scored the winner with a minute to go and Lincoln went on to gallantly lose against eventual champions Arsenal.

- Press Association