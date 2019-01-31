Newcastle’s most expensive signings
Newcastle have broken their transfer record to sign Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United. The £21million fee exceeds by £5million the amount paid for Michael Owen 14 years ago.
Here, we look at Newcastle’s most expensive players.
Miguel Almiron (from Atlanta United, £21million, 2019)
The 24-year-old, who has 13 Paraguay caps, is an attacking midfielder who has previously played for Cerro Porteno in his home country and Lanus in Argentina. He scored 13 goals last season as Atlanta won the MLS Cup.
Michael Owen (Real Madrid, £16million, 2005)
Newcastle pulled off a coup to land the England striker despite interest from his former club Liverpool, whom he had left the previous year. Owen scored only 26 league goals for the club during an injury-plagued four-year spell.
Alan Shearer (Blackburn, £15million, 1996)
Shearer was already a Premier League and international star when he fulfilled his boyhood dream by joining hometown Newcastle in a then club record deal. He went on to score a club record 206 goals in 405 appearances.
Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven, £14.5million, 2016)
The Dutch midfielder made a positive impression in his only season at St James’ Park, playing in all 38 Premier League games and scoring 11 goals before Liverpool snapped him up for £25million.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Anderlecht, £14million, 2015)
Newcastle landed the talented Serbia striker on a five-year deal but he impressed only in flashes and struggled to hold down a regular place before joining Fulham on loan in January 2018. That move was later made permanent.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille, £13million, 2015)
The French winger came highly rated but he proved a big flop for Steve McClaren, with his brief spell at Newcastle best remembered for the games he arrived at wearing a tuxedo. Has flourished since returning to Marseille, initially on loan, after just six months on Tyneside.
- Press Association
