Newcastle fined after U18s wear shirts advertising betting company

Newcastle have been fined £7,500 after admitting to breaking the Football Association's rules on kit advertising, the governing body has announced.

The Premier League club have been punished for breaching regulations after their under-18 side wore shirts that displayed a betting company's logo.

"Newcastle United have been fined £7,500 after the club admitted breaching the FA's kit and advertising regulations," the FA announced on its official website.

"Their under 18s team wore kit bearing the logo of a betting company, which is prohibited under FA rules."

Newcastle admitted to the charge last week after inadvertently allowing their under-18s to play in shirts with the Fun88 logo on the front.

The Magpies signed an undisclosed three-year deal with the Asian-based online gaming company in May last year and it was reported to be worth more than the £24million five-year deal with previous sponsors Wonga.

- PA