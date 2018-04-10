Newcastle fined after U18s wear shirts advertising betting company
Newcastle have been fined £7,500 after admitting to breaking the Football Association's rules on kit advertising, the governing body has announced.
The Premier League club have been punished for breaching regulations after their under-18 side wore shirts that displayed a betting company's logo.
"Newcastle United have been fined £7,500 after the club admitted breaching the FA's kit and advertising regulations," the FA announced on its official website.
"Their under 18s team wore kit bearing the logo of a betting company, which is prohibited under FA rules."
Newcastle admitted to the charge last week after inadvertently allowing their under-18s to play in shirts with the Fun88 logo on the front.
The Magpies signed an undisclosed three-year deal with the Asian-based online gaming company in May last year and it was reported to be worth more than the £24million five-year deal with previous sponsors Wonga.
- PA
