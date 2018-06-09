New Zealand put on a masterclass to destroy France

New Zealand put on a second-half masterclass as they came from behind to hammer France 52-11 at Eden Park.

France broke the deadlock after six minutes when Remy Grosso claimed an interception try but Beauden Barrett reduced the deficit to two points with a long-range penalty in the 13th minute, before France kicked a penalty of their own six minutes later to make it 8-3.

The All Blacks levelled things up in the 21st minute when Barrett finished off a move which involved good link-up play with his brother Jordie.

All Blacks' Reiko Ioane celebrates scoring a try with Aaron Smith. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Renee McKay

A long-range penalty from Parra put France 11-8 up and, after an Anton Lienert-Brown try had been chalked off for an obstruction in the build-up, the visitors went into the break with a narrow lead.

But after pulling level seven minutes into the second half courtesy of Beauden Barrett's penalty, the world champions scored seven second-half tries to turn the game on its head.

With France's Paul Gabrillagues in the sin-bin after his 50th-minute yellow card, Codie Taylor and Ben Smith ran in quickfire tries as the floodgates opened, with Beauden Barrett adding the extras.

Rieko Ioane touched down in the corner in the 61st minute and, after Damian McKenzie and Ngani Laumape had put their names on the scoresheet, Ioane got his second before Ardie Savea completed the scoring late on.

- PA