New Orleans Saints halt Cam Newton in 12-9 win over Carolina Panthers
Alvin Kamara scored on a 16-yard rush in the fourth quarter as the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 12-9.
The Saints, who how have the league’s best record at 12-2, went down early as the Panthers opted not to punt on fourth down and instead Christian McCaffrey found Chris Manhertz for a 50-yard score.
Wil Lutz was true with the boot from 46 and 24 yards as the Saints went into the half 7-6 down.
The #Saints hold a 12-2 record through the first 14 games of the season. This is the second-best start for the Saints since their 13-1 start in 2009.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2018
(via: @Gatorade) pic.twitter.com/trOa8bd7g1
But Kamara put on the jets and was able to get good blocking as he found the end zone with 12 minutes left to play.
The attempted two-point conversion failed, with Drew Brees intercepted by Donte Jackson and returned for two.
But a late drive from the Panthers was halted as Cam Newton’s attempt to Ian Thomas fell short on fourth down as the Saints took the win.
- Press Association
