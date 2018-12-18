New Orleans Saints halt Cam Newton in 12-9 win over Carolina Panthers

Back to Sport Home

Alvin Kamara scored on a 16-yard rush in the fourth quarter as the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 12-9.

The Saints, who how have the league’s best record at 12-2, went down early as the Panthers opted not to punt on fourth down and instead Christian McCaffrey found Chris Manhertz for a 50-yard score.

Wil Lutz was true with the boot from 46 and 24 yards as the Saints went into the half 7-6 down.

But Kamara put on the jets and was able to get good blocking as he found the end zone with 12 minutes left to play.

The attempted two-point conversion failed, with Drew Brees intercepted by Donte Jackson and returned for two.

But a late drive from the Panthers was halted as Cam Newton’s attempt to Ian Thomas fell short on fourth down as the Saints took the win.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

American FootballCarolina PanthersNew Orleans SaintsNFL

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport