New footage of tunnel fracas between Owen Farrell and Ryan Wilson emerges

Footage has emerged of the tunnel fracas involving England centre Owen Farrell and Scotland's Ryan Wilson which took place before Saturday's Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield.

Footage shows Farrell running between players from both teams before shoving Wilson to one side as he makes his way to the changing room.

New footage of the tunnel incident before the Scotland v England game has emerged. What do you make of this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/va17Ap0PsC — Rugby Lives (@RugbyLives) February 26, 2018

The Scotland number eight turns and other players look to join the scuffle before the footage ends.

It was widely reported on Monday that Farrell had been provoked and that this was expected to form the basis of England's account of the incident.

Six Nations Rugby has written to both teams seeking clarification over what happened as the players left the pitch upon completion of their warm-ups for the 25-13 victory registered by Scotland.

The Rugby Football Union and Scottish Rugby Union on Monday afternoon declined to comment on the footage, but England and Scotland are each holding press conferences on Wednesday.

Farrell was not made available for interview after the game, while players from both teams denied knowledge of the incident when questioned.

