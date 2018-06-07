New broadcaster secures rights to 20 Premier League games as 'top six' win bigger share of revenue

Amazon has won the rights to show 20 Premier League matches per season for three years from the 2019-20 campaign, the Premier League has announced.

Also, the league has announced that the ‘big six’ clubs have won their fight to take a bigger share of the British top tier’s international broadcasting revenue.

Amazon has bought one of seven packages which failed to meet a reserve price in an auction held earlier this year.

Five of those packages are made up of 32 games and two of 20 games.

Also, Sky Sports has been awarded the rights to show 128 Premier League games a season live in the Republic of Ireland from 2019.

The new agreement, which mirrors Sky’s UK rights deal signed in February and runs until 2022, means Sky Sports will have the first-pick weekend match and Saturday evening games for the first time.

Sky Sports customers in Ireland will have live match coverage on Friday nights, Saturday evenings, Saturday nights, Sunday afternoons and Monday nights.

The league’s top clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – have argued they should get more of the overseas income as they are the clubs foreign fans want to watch.

The British TV cash has always been distributed on a meritocratic basis, depending on where clubs finish in the league but proceeds from foreign broadcasters have been shared equally since 1992, as nobody predicted the sums involved would become so significant.

Any change to the Premier League's rules needs a two-thirds majority - at least 14 of the 20 clubs - and the big six failed to achieve this at a league shareholders' meeting in October - prompting fears the league's successful approach to selling its rights collectively was about to collapse, with some suggesting the big six could be tempted to form a European super league.

Those concerns appear to have focused minds as a compromise has been reached.

From 2019/20, the start of the next three-year rights cycle, any increase in the current international rights package, which is inevitable, will be distributed according to league position.