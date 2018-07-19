Netflix documentary Last Chance U returns with a brand new team

For two seasons, fans of the hit Netflix documentary Last Chance U were gripped by Coach Buddy Stephens and his football team at East Mississippi Community College.

The show is returning for a new series but this time it is leaving the EMCC Lions and Scooba behind to focus on a brand new team.

Independence, Kansas is the new location and the Pirates of Independence Community College are the new team.

The Pirates are a team in stark contrast with the Lions - the ICC side more familiar with losing than winning.

Season 3 will follow new coach Jason Brown, "a sharp-tongued, yet compassionate son of Compton, California", as he tries to bring the team to first conference title in over 30 years,

For fans of the original series, there will be a revisit to EMCC with season three including "a special episode revisit with Coach Buddy Stephens, former academic advisor Brittany Wagner, and players from the first two editions of LCU."

The eight-episode run of the new Last Chance U series returns to Netflix tomorrow, July 20.[/]