Nemo Rangers’ boss suggests the occasion got to his players

Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh has suggested the occasion may have got to his players in today’s All-Ireland Club SFC final, writes John Fogarty.

The Cork and Munster champions endured a humbling afternoon after Corofin handed them a 15-point defeat and Kavanagh reckoned stagefright may have been a factor.

“Shattered but it is what it is. We’ll have a look at it in the coming days and we’ll dust ourselves down and hopefully they and we will learn a lesson. What can you do?

Nemo Rangers' Alan O’Donovan with Jason Leonard of Corofin. Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

“They’re not a team you want to be chasing. We won the toss, we opted to play with the wind. We didn’t want to be chasing them. We fumbled a lot of ball.

“Did the occasion get to us? I don’t know. It was just the simple, stupid mistakes. We wanted to get a point or two ahead of them and we ended going two or three down and then we started chasing and then they were just picking holes in us.”

Kavanagh admitted it took Nemo too long to react to Corofin’s positional switches. “They were well schooled - they knew what they were doing. We saw by the programme that they had Michael Farragher inside and he came out and caused us an amount of trouble. It’s difficult out in Croke Park, we were trying to get Kevin Fulignati to switch onto him but it took us six or seven minutes to do that.

“We knew they were going to get bodies back but knowing it and doing it… then they were very slick. Even their kick-passing, they were popping balls left and right and our fellas were looking at it.

“As I said, was it the day that caught up with us and the whole event? We tried to keep it low key and not say ‘it’s an All-Ireland final’ and ‘just deal with it lads, it’s a game of football’. We tried and hoped the occasion… but it’s a learning curve. They were there in 2015. Did that stand to them out there? I don’t know.”