Neil Lennon will not manage Hibs in Sunday's clash with St Mirren

Hibernian have confirmed Neil Lennon will not be in charge when they take on St Mirren on Sunday.

Reports emerged on Friday night suggesting that the former Celtic boss and his number two Gary Parker had been suspended by the club following a meeting with chief executive Leeann Dempster, but no official comment has been made on the events that led the shock decision.

FIle photo of Neil Lennon

Instead, the Easter Road club merely announced that former Falkirk boss Eddie May, now head of the academy set-up at Hibs, and his assistant Grant Murray would take control of the first team for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash in Paisley.

In a short statement, the club said: "Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May, head of academy coaching, and Grant Murray, assistant coach, will take charge of the first team for Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren.

"Eddie and Grant, who both have experience of first-team management, have worked closely with the first team as part of the matchday coaching staff.

"The full focus of the club is on the trip to Paisley."

After finishing fourth on their return to the top flight last season, Hibs sit in eighth place in the table and are without a league win in five games following a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Lennon, the 47-year-old former Celtic player and manager, was appointed head coach at Easter Road in June 2016 on a four-year deal.

He led Hibs to the Championship title and with it promotion back to the Premiership.

But his tenure has not been short on incident.

A furious touchline bust-up with Morton boss Jim Duffy in March 2017 earned the Northern Irishman a two-game touchline ban.

He found himself back in the spotlight after a defeat to derby rivals Hearts at the end of last season saw him threaten to quit his post in frustration at the club's failure to match his ambitions.

And he spoke out again just two months ago as he condemned the "racist" abuse he had had to suffer during his time in Scotland after another clash with Hearts was marred when he was struck by an object hurled from the crowd.

