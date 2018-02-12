Needle match as Finnish Winter Olympic team knits together in Pyeongchang

Finland’s winter Olympic team is dealing with the nerves of competition by trying a relaxing activity: knitting.

Finnish competitors in Pyeongchang are making small knitted squares which will be combined to make a blanket.

Once the blanket is finished it will be presented to Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

The team are not just knitting in the confines of the athlete’s village. Snowboard coach Antti Koskinen was spotted knitting at the top of the slopestyle course over the weekend.

"The Finnish coach is knitting something...I do not know what it is." #slopestyle #PyeongChang2018 — Shawna Caspi (@shawnacaspi) February 10, 2018

Watching Olympic men’s slope style snowboarding. The Finnish coach is knitting between high fives while standing at the top of the run. Love it #knittinginpublic — Evelyn Jensen (@Evie_Jensen) February 10, 2018

Just started watching the snowboarding. These commentators are chatting on about what tricks the boarders are doing as if we know what they're on about, but failed to mention the Finnish coach doing some knitting at the start gate whilst giving a final pep talk. — Andrew Martin (@ajmartin90) February 10, 2018

Koskinen also contributed to Finland’s last knitting effort, a scarf from the Sochi games in 2014. When that creation was completed, it was given as a gift to the summer Olympics team.