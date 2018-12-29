Nathan Aspinall continues dream tournament at Ally Pally

Alexandra Palace debutant Nathan Aspinall says he is getting “better and better” after booking his place in the PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals.

The 27-year-old from Stockport beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 on Saturday afternoon to become the first man in the last four, with two-time winner Gary Anderson joining him later.

Aspinall the Fly Catcher...



World Championship Quarter-Final, but still had time to save a fly. pic.twitter.com/7J21HFYVpl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2018

“It went well, I played really well today, I felt so confident and relaxed, no nerves whatsoever. Everything was flowing and happy days, in the semi-final,” Aspinall told Tungsten Tales.

“I’m the first one through, I’m getting better and better. Whoever I play, it’ll be a cracking game, one of us is going to be in the final.”

ANDERSON IS THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS | He defeats Dave Chisnall 5-2 with a 103.03 average 🎯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#WHdarts pic.twitter.com/9CKrQBSYig — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2018

Anderson did well to see off the heavy-scoring Dave Chisnall with relative ease.

He led 3-1 and 4-2 before booking a fourth semis appearance with a 5-2 win.

- Press Association