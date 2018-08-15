Natasha Yaremczuk committed anti-doping rule violation, rules Sport Ireland

Sport Ireland have announced that Natasha Yaremczuk has committed a violation of the Irish Anti-Doping Rules following a doping control test immediately following her participation at the 2017 Dublin City Marathon.

According to Sport Ireland, Yaremczuk provided a sample which tested positive for the presence of prohibited substances, 1,3-dimethylbutylamine (DMBA) and higenamine.

Yaremczuk admitted the violation and engaged in a consultation process with Sport Ireland.

The Canadian athlete is subject to a 14 month period of ineligibility which expires on December 29, 2018 and her Dublin City Marathon result is automatically disqualified.

In the report of the decision, Sport Ireland said that DMBA was not explicitly mentioned on the Prohibited List until 2017 but the supplement was banned at the time of the athlete's purchase.

The 38-year-old athlete was the tenth female participant to cross the line with a time of 02:52:38 and finished 206 overall.

Digital Desk