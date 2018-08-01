Narrowed Healy Park pitch debate 'over and done with', says Mickey Harte

Mickey Harte is refusing to shed any more light on why the Healy Park pitch was narrowed for Tyrone's recent Super 8 defeat to Dublin.

Harte claimed after the game that the pitch dimensions in Omagh were changed following a request from match broadcasters Sky.

Harte had told reporters at the time: "This narrowing of the pitch is nothing to do with me at all. That was a request from Sky, that they would like more clearance at the side for all their technology.”

Buy Sky since clarified that they did not, and would not, make such a request.

Tyrone lost the game 1-14 to 0-14, meaning they need to avoid defeat away to Donegal to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Speaking ahead of that game, Harte claimed the matter was "over and done with", and that he doesn't want to talk about it again.

Tryone run out onto Healy Park ahead of their clash with Dublin. Picture: Inpho

Earlier today, a former Tyrone player suggested the county narrowed the Omagh pitch in preparation for the showdown with Donegal.

Owen Mulligan told Paddy Power News: "This game is huge for Tyrone, absolutely massive.

"The whispers doing the rounds in the county are that Omagh’s pitch wasn’t narrowed for the Dubs, but to reflect the size of Ballybofey’s pitch. That will tell you how big this game is."

- Digital Desk