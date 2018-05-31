Nadal makes light work of Pella as he moves through gears at French Open

Rafael Nadal’s bid for an 11th French Open title is gathering pace.

The world number one admitted he took things a little too easy in dispatching lucky loser Simone Bolelli in straight sets over two days in the first round.

But the Spaniard definitely moved up a gear as he steamrollered Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-2 6-1 6-1 in under two hours.

Laser focus.@RafaelNadal drops just four games en route to defeating Guido Pella 6-2 6-1 6-1. Moves into the third round.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/bKpC2ekHzN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2018

Pella, ranked 78 in the world, put up a decent fight, especially in the first set with some classy winners.

But facing deuce after deuce on his own serve, with Nadal pounding away from the back of the court, he understandably wilted.

Nadal will face France’s 29th seed Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Marin Cilic, the third seed from Croatia, did not have things all his own way against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

22nd match win at Roland-Garros 💪@cilic_marin battles past a spirited Hurkacz 6-2 6-2 6-7(3) 7-5 and is into the third round...#RG18 pic.twitter.com/vSMIgdHPMd — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2018

Cilic led by two sets but dropped the third on a tie-break before going on to win 6-2 6-2 6-7 (3/7) 7-5.

Sixth seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa also needed four sets to get past tricky Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

Dominic Thiem, the seventh seed from Austria, resumed at 2-1 up against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and eventually won 6-2 2-6 6-4 6-4.

- Press Association