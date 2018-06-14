Munster's moment of the month winners show depth of talent at province

We all know Munster have never been short of talent when it comes to rugby.

Keith Earls winning this season's Player’s Player of the Year award is evidence of that.

However, it's not just confined to the likes of Earls and co. in the senior team.

Munster have been running their own Moment of the Month awards this season, and the eight winners are worthy of any competition.

They come from clubs, schools, women’s Interpro and Champions Cup rugby - but while they mainly involve events during games, there is a special half-time performance from the Corpus Christi School choir at Thomond in March.

And while their try of the season winner may come as no surprise, Andrew Conway's spectacular effort against Toulon in the Champions Cup quarter-final, we think there's a few among the Moment of the Month winners to give a good run for its money.

Here's a reminder of Conway's score.

And here are the Moment of the month winners. Enjoy!

- Digital Desk