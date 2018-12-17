Munster's defeat to Castres 'a disgraceful throwback to the nineties', says Alan Quinlan

Munster legend Alan Quinlan believes his old team's controversial Champions Cup defeat to Castres was "a disgraceful throwback to the nineties".

Referee Wayne Barnes sent three players to the sin bin during a match littered with unsavoury scenes.

However, Quinlan felt the officials should have done more.

"There was an alleged eye gouge on Chris Cloete from Rory Kockott. Sammy Arnold was punched twice in the head just before half-time. Peter O'Mahony was hit without the ball," he told OTBAM.

"None of this was picked up. I think Wayne Barnes has a lot to answer for.

"Some of the stuff was a throwback to the nineties. It was disgraceful.

"We're always talking about the great values of rugby, there were no great values there on Saturday I can tell you."