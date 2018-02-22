Munster squad boost ahead of Glasgow clash
Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell have been released from international duty and will start for Munster against Glasgow at Irish Independent Park.
Simon Zebo will also start at full-back while Dave O'Callaghan makes a first start following a lengthy layoff with a knee injury.
