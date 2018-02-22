Munster squad boost ahead of Glasgow clash

Back to Rugby Sport Home

Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell have been released from international duty and will start for Munster against Glasgow at Irish Independent Park.

Simon Zebo will also start at full-back while Dave O'Callaghan makes a first start following a lengthy layoff with a knee injury.

KEYWORDS: Munster rugby

 

More like this story

Most Read in Sport