Munster slump to defeat at Glasgow

Stuart Hogg picked up 12 points as Glasgow coasted to a 25-10 win over Munster in the Guinness PRO14.

Dave Rennie's side took their time to get going in the first period before racing into a 22-0 lead at the break thanks to tries from Callum Gibbins, Hogg and Adam Ashe.

Rhys Marshall pulled one back after the break but the Warriors, with Adam Hastings directing proceedings at fly-half, were never in danger of letting their lead slip.

The victory builds on Glasgow's win at Connacht last week.