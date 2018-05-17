Munster sign South African forward

Munster have signed South African back row Arno Botha on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old, currently with London Irish, will join the province at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Botha, who plays flanker and number eight, played his entire professional career with the Blue Bulls before moving to London in January.

A former South Africa U20s captain, he featured for the Springboks on two occasions in 2013.

Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back row options.

“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of.

"A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”