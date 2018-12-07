Munster make two changes to team facing Castres

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray have been paired together in a Munster starting team for the first time.

Both are included in the first 15 for this Sunday's meeting with Castres in the Heineken Champions Cup.

A neck injury for Murray has kept the pair apart so far this season, with Carbery returning to the starting side this week.

He is among two changes from last week's win against Edinburgh, with CJ Stander coming into the back row.

The province are unbeaten in six games since losing to Leinster in October, and head coach Johann van Graan says they are building nicely.

📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



The Munster side to face Castres Olympique at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon has been named.



There are two changes to the side that defeated Edinburgh last weekend.



Meanwhile, Leinster and Connacht are due to name their teams shortly for their respective games against Bath and Perpignan.

Meanwhile, Leinster and Connacht are due to name their teams shortly for their respective games against Bath and Perpignan.

Ulster can rejuvenate their quarter-final bid this evening, but they face a stiff challenge against their Pool 4 rivals the Scarlets.

The Welsh side have lost their opening two games in the pool, and anything less than a win will likely end their hopes of progression.

Here's the Munster squad in full:

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

Digital Desk