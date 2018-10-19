Munster make four changes to side to face Gloucester

Munster have made four changes to their team for tomorrow's Champions Cup clash against Gloucester at Thomond Park.

All the changes are the pack.

Tommy O'Donnell replaces Chris Cloete on the flank.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan form a new look front row.

The back line is unchanged.

Keith Earls remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Kiwi scrum-half Alby Mathewson returns to the bench.

The game is a repeat of the famous 'Miracle Match' of 2003.

Munster coach Johann van Graan has been catching up on his history.

He said: "A few people have shown me, I've dug in a bit on Youtube to look at what they call the miracle match.

"Two brilliant clubs in Europe, both got a rich history, so I'm sure it will be the same this weekend again with Munster and Gloucester.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold

Gloucester: Jason Woodward; Matt Banahan, Billy Twelvetrees, Mark Atkinson, Tom Marshall; Danny Cipriani, Callum Braley; Josh Hohneck, Franco Marais, Fraser Balmain; Tom Savage, Ed Slater (c); Freddie Clarke, Jake Polledri, Ben Morgan

Replacements: Henry Walker, Val Rapava Ruskin, Ciaran Knight, Gerbrandt Grobler, Gareth Evans, Ben Vellacott, Owen Williams, Tom Hudson