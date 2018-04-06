Munster GAA chiefs confirm details of several Championship fixtures

By Colm O'Connor

Munster GAA chiefs have confirmed times, dates and venues for a series of provincial Chmapionship games.

The date for Cork's Munster SFC semi-final is dependent on who progresses from the quarter-final between Tipperary and Waterford.

If the Premier men advance then the game is on Saturday, May 26th in Semple Stadium (7pm).

However, if Waterford are the opposition the fixture goes to Saturday, June 2nd in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2.30pm) where it will form part of a triple-header alongside the senior and minor hurling championship fixtures between Cork and Limerick

Meanwhile, Kerry's Munster SFC semi-final against Clare or Limerick is set for Sunday, June 3rd at 3.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The game had originally been fixed for June 2nd.

The Bord Gais Energy Munster U21 HC quarter-final between Clare and Limerick will be played on Monday, May 7th at 5.45pm in Cusack Park, Ennis and will be broadcast live on TG4. The game was first fixed for May 9th.

While the Eirgrid Munster U20 FC quarter-final featuring Cork and Tipperary will be played on June 16th (7.30pm, Pairc Ui Rinn), a day later than the original fixture.