Munster flanker Chris Cloete could miss rest of the season

Munster flanker Chris Cloete looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The South African will be sidelined for three to four months having undergone an operation on the fractured arm he suffered in Friday's Pro 14 win over Glasgow.

Hooker Niall Scannell is being assessed by the medical team after picking up a rib injury.

Tommy O'Donnell has had a quicker-than-expected recovery from a shoulder issue, and is available for Friday's trip to Edinburgh.

- Digital desk