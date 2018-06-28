Munster Final Podcast with Anthony Daly and Ger Cunningham: A game bursting with optimism

The All-Ireland-winning duo preview Sunday’s Munster Hurling Final with Colm O’Connor.

Dalo on how Clare have repaired the disconnect with fans since 2014 and reclaimed the casual supporter that might have drifted to Munster rugby.

How the players are no longer hidden away from the public and how the Banner support is ready to make up for the “embarrassment” of last year’s Munster final no-show.

Ger on the confidence and belief in Cork support too, and a fanbase that has been with this team all year.

But the former Cork keeper is worried about Clare’s momentum and the “sway of change” since Tipp’s Jake Morris hit the butt of their post.

The lads discuss the tactical setup and the likely match-ups, the roles of Podge Collins and Daniel Kearney, the worries over Mark Ellis, and Cork’s likely approach to a chessmatch with Tony Kelly as a roving 11.

Dalo believes it’s been vital that the Clare management has shown faith in goalkeeper Donal Tuohy and Ger discusses how the goalkeeping position has changed. With netminders now facing so few goal attempts, is the mental strength to stick with your puckout strategy the most sought-after attribute in a number one?

The conditions will be a factor, with “lorryloads of water” being spilled onto the parched Semple surface, so whose bench will have most impact?