Munster and Leinster welcome back Grand Slam heroes for Champions Cup action

Munster have received a boost ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final against French heavyweights Toulon as injury doubts Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway have been declared fit.

They have been named in the squad to play at Thomond Park tomorrow alongside returning Grand Slam winners Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander.

Captain O'Mahony and CJ Stander come into the back row while EPCR European Player of the Year nominee Murray starts at scrum-half as Ian Keatley take the 10 shirt.

Zebo starts at full-back with Conway and Alex Wootton, Munster’s top try-scorer so far this season, on the flanks.

With a total of six changes to the side that beat Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 last Saturday, Jack O'Donoghue retains his spot after an excellent performance moving from blindside to openside flanker.

Last week’s Man of the Match Robin Copeland, JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam are among the replacements.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan, Darren Sweetnam.

🔴TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT🔴



Here is your Munster team to take on the might of Toulon in tomorrow's Champions Cup quarter-final!



Full team details | https://t.co/FwQxRi6y5e



We will forward to seeing, and hearing, you at Thomond Park well ahead of kick-off tomorrow!#MUNvRCT #SUAF pic.twitter.com/jOjVWPWf8J — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 30, 2018

Leinster face a huge challenge as they take on double European Champions Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Easter Sunday.

The team welcomes back a number of players who were absent from last weekend's match against Ospreys as they recovered from international duty.

Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden return to partner with James Lowe, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong come in to join Seán Cronin in the front row and Devin Toner and James Ryan are the second row combination.

Johnny Sexton returns to face off against former Lions teammate Owen Farrell after the Saracens fly-half was declared fit this morning after struggling with a quad problem.

.@JohnnySexton: "We're going to have to be on top of our game to get a result." #LEIvSAR pic.twitter.com/sbDtypX7Ky — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 29, 2018

Captain Isa Nacewa is back to lead the side with Garry Ringerose outside him in the number 13 jersey.

Rhys Ruddock is named on the bench for his first game since early December and Max Deegan is in line to make his Champions Cup debut should he be introduced.

Leinster Rugby have also confirmed that the recently retired Jamie Heaslip will be introduced to the crowd at 3.20pm and a special presentation will be made to Jamie by the Official Leinster Supporters Club (OLSC) on behalf of all Leinster Rugby supporters in recognition of a stellar career in blue.

Leinster: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa CAPTAIN, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Rory O'Loughlin

Meanwhile, Connacht are set to face Gloucester in the Challenge Cup quarter-final in the Sportsground tomorrow.

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion return along with Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane.

The Six Nations trophies will be displayed to the crowd for the clash with the English Premiership side.

The game will be a significant milestone for Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan as both are poised to make their 100th appearances for their province.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

TEAM NEWS | The starting XV to face @gloucesterrugby in tomorrow's @ERChallengeCup quarter-final has been named:



☘️ Aki & Marmion return

💯 Carty & Heffernan poised to earn 100th cap

⬇️ Full detailshttps://t.co/iDgEE1QoMQ pic.twitter.com/XUjsJBmB9S — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 30, 2018

Digital Desk