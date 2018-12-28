Munster and Leinster make 12 changes each for Thomond Park clash

Leinster and Munster have rung the changes ahead of their sold-out clash at Thomond Park tomorrow evening.

Johann van Graan has made 12 changes from the side that went down to Ulster.

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray combine at half-back, as a whole host of internationals are recalled.

The only notable absentee from the team is Peter O'Mahony, so CJ Stander captains the side.

Jean Kleyn keeps his place to make his 50th appearance for the province.

Mike Haley continues at full-back with wingers Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three, while Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the midfield partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row as Kleyn is joined by Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Here is your Munster team for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 clash against Leinster at a sold-out Thomond Park (5.15pm).

Fineen Wycherley keeps his place in the back row with Chris Cloete and Stander completing the starting XV.

Cian Healy will make his 200th appearance for his home province in Limerick as Leinster also make 12 changes to their side from the victory over Connacht.

Joining Healy in the front row will be fellow Ireland internationals James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong.In the second row James Ryan is joined by Australian international Scott Fardy.

World Player of the Year Jonathan Sexton returns and will skipper the team with Luke McGrath next to him.

Jordan Larmour comes in at full-back and with James Lowe coming in on the left wing, Dave Kearney moves across to the right wing from last week.

Rory O'Loughlin is again selected in midfield but shifts inside with Garry Ringrose coming in at 13.

Finally, the back row comprises Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Conan.

The game in Limerick gets underway at 5.15pm tomorrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Darren Sweetnam.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Rory O'Loughlin, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (CAPTAIN), Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Hugh O'Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Noel Reid