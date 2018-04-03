Munster and Leinster Champions Cup semi-final fixtures confirmed

By Brendan O’Brien

Details of Munster's and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final fixtures have been confirmed by tournament organisers this afternoon, prompting the usual rush to book planes, trains, automobiles and hotel rooms by supporters from both provinces.

Munster will, as had been expected, play on Sunday, April 22, at Bordeaux’s Stade Chaban-Delmas. Kick-off has been pencilled in for 4.15pm French time and the game will be shown in Ireland on BT Sports for those left behind.

Leinster face Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin the day before. Kick-off there is set for 3.30pm.

Dawson travel and Lee travel will both have day trips and overnight packages to Bordeaux available from Cork. Both companies will have packages available either before close of business today or by Wednesday lunchtime.

Demand is already high. Close to 400 people have already registered interest in packages on Facebook with Dawson Travel alone, many for parties of two or three people at a pop.

Ryanair has added two extra flights to Bordeaux for Munster's match.

An extra Cork to Bordeaux flight will leave at 13.40 on April 20, with an added Bordeaux to Cork flight departing at 10.05am (local time) on April 23.

Champions Cup semi-finals (Kick-offs local time):

Saturday, 21 April

Leinster Rugby v Scarlets

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.30pm

Sky Sports / beIN SPORTS

Sunday, 22 April

Racing 92 v Munster Rugby

Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux) 16.15

FR2 / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

- Irish Examiner